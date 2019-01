Jan 28 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc said on Monday it appointed Akiyoshi Nagashima as its chief investment officer.

Nagashima’s appointment follows the integration of Sumitomo Mitsui’s retail and institutional asset management businesses in October last year.

Nagashima, who previously headed the equity investment department of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, will be based in Tokyo.