FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
June 7, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

J.M. Smucker quarterly sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co’s fourth-quarter sales missed analysts’ forecasts, hurt by weak demand for its edible oil brands such as Crisco, peanut butter and baking items.

Net income rose to $185.9 million, or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 30, from $110.4 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.78 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.