J.M. Smucker quarterly sales miss estimates

June 7 (Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co’s fourth-quarter sales missed analysts’ forecasts, hurt by weak demand for its edible oil brands such as Crisco, peanut butter and baking items.

Net income rose to $185.9 million, or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 30, from $110.4 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.78 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)