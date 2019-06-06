J.M. Smucker quarterly sales miss estimates

June 6 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker J.M. Smucker Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, hit by a stronger dollar and lower prices for its coffee and peanut butter.

Net income fell to $71.5 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 30, from $185.9 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 6.8% to $1.90 billion, narrowly missing the average analyst estimate of $1.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)