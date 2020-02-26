Company News
February 26, 2020 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

J.M.Smucker quarterly sales fall on pet food weakness

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jams and peanut butter maker J. M. Smucker Co reported an about 2% drop in quarterly sales on Wednesday, hurt by poor demand for its premium pet foods, including Natural Balance brand and private label dog food.

Net sales fell to $1.97 billion in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $2.01 billion, a year earlier.

Net income rose to $187.4 million, or $1.64 per share, from $121.4 million, or $1.07 per share. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

