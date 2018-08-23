FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Venezuelan authorities arrest two managers of paper firm Smurfit Kappa: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALENCIA, Venezuela, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities on Thursday arrested two managers of paper packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group, a government source said, two days after the government temporarily took over its local unit in the city of Valencia.

State price control agency Sundde said in a Twitter post that two citizens had been arrested and charged with price speculation, boycotting, destabilizing the economy, and smuggling. The government source said they were managers.

Reporting by Tibisay Romero Writing by Angus Berwick Editing by Toni Reinhold

