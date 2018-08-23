Venezuelan authorities arrest two managers of paper firm Smurfit Kappa: source

VALENCIA, Venezuela, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities on Thursday arrested two managers of paper packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group, a government source said, two days after the government temporarily took over its local unit in the city of Valencia.

State price control agency Sundde said in a Twitter post that two citizens had been arrested and charged with price speculation, boycotting, destabilizing the economy, and smuggling. The government source said they were managers.