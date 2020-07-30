Company News
Snam H1 sales rise as higher tariffs offset COVID-19 impact

July 29 (Reuters) - Italian gas company Snam reported a rise in first-half revenue on Thursday as an increase in tariffs offset a decrease in natural gas volumes transported due to COVID-19 and milder temperatures.

Sales rose 3.3% to 1.35 billion euros ($1.59 billion).

Europe’s biggest gas pipeline confirmed its full-year net profit guidance of 1.1 billion euros and confirmed it expected limited impact from COVID-19 on its investment plans.

