MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam said its net profit in the first quarter jumped 11.4%, boosted by higher revenues from its core transport business.

In the three months to March profits were 283 million euros ($317 million), above a Refinitiv consensus of 269 million euros.

Snam, one of Europe’s biggest gas pipeline operators, said it expected gas demand in Italy this year to remain more or less stable. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Mark Bendeich)