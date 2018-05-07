FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Snap names Amazon's Tim Stone as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Snapchat owner Snap Inc said on Monday Amazon.com Inc veteran Tim Stone would replace Andrew Vollero as chief financial officer effective May 16.

Stone will have a annual salary of $500,000 according to a regulatory filing.

“He (Vollero) has done an amazing job as Snap’s first CFO, building a strong team and helping to guide us through our transition to becoming a public company,” said Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

