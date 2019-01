Jan 28 (Reuters) - Snap Inc on Monday named its Chief Accounting Officer Lara Sweet as interim chief financial officer and said it has begun a search for a permanent CFO. Sweet will take over from CFO Tim Stone who will leave the company on Feb. 5. Stone decided to leave Snap earlier this month, less than a year after taking the job, adding to a string of departures from the photo messaging app. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)