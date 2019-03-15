Company News
March 15, 2019 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Snapchat to launch gaming platform next month - Cheddar

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Parent of Snapchat messaging app Snap Inc plans to announce its gaming platform for developers next month, online news service Cheddar reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The platform, codenamed "Project Cognac," will feature a handful of games from outside developers designed to work specifically in the Snapchat app, according to the report here

The new games initiative will be unveiled at Snap’s first-ever summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on April 4 and video initiatives like more original shows will also be announced, the report added.

Snap did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below