FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
FTSE Russell to exclude Snap from stock indexes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 26, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 21 days ago

FTSE Russell to exclude Snap from stock indexes

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell CEO Mark Makepeace said on Wednesday the index provider plans to exclude Snap Inc from its widely followed stock indexes because of the Snapchat owner's unusual share structure that denies voting rights to investors.

Russell said it plans to require constituents of its indexes to have more than 5 percent of the company's voting rights in the hands of unrestricted shareholders. Russell also said it plans to seek further feedback from clients. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.