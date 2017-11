Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd has bought a 12 percent stake in Snapchat parent Snap Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Snap said Tencent acquired 145.8 million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock through open market purchases this month. bit.ly/2zqvybE

Snap had about 1.2 billion shares outstanding. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)