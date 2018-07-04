CORRECTED-Swiss National Bank appoints new alternate governing board member

(Corrects department Schlegel will join in 3rd paragraph)

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has appointed Martin Schlegel as one of the three alternate members of its governing board, the central bank said on Wednesday.

“At its meeting of 4 July 2018, the Federal Council appointed Martin Schlegel as the new Alternate Member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, following the proposal of the SNB’s Bank Council,” the SNB said in a statement.

Schlegel, who assumes the role on September 1, will become the alternate board member responsible for the department led by Chairman Thomas Jordan that oversees economic affairs and international monetary cooperation.

The two other alternate members, Thomas Moser and Dewet Moser, will switch departments as Schlegel assumes the role, the SNB said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)