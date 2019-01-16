SNB's Jordan warns of impact from chaotic Brexit

AARAU, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A British departure from the European Union without a deal could hurt international trade, trigger turbulence on the currency markets and hit Switzerland, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.

Global uncertainty has risen in recent months, Jordan told an event in Aarau, meaning the SNB had to stick to its current expansive monetary policy to block a rise in the safe-haven franc.

“It all depends whether there is a Brexit with a deal or not,” Jordan said. “If at the end there is a deal, there will be less volatility. If there is a situation without a deal.... then we could have a shock,” he added, making trade harder and hurting Switzerland as an open and export-orientated country. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)