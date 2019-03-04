Financials
Swiss National Bank made 2.05 bln Sfr from negative interest in 2018

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank made 2.05 billion Swiss francs ($2.05 billion) from negative interest rates during 2018, the central bank said on Monday, one of the measures it uses to curb demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The amount raised by charging interest on sight deposit balances it holds for commercial banks above a certain threshold increased slightly from the 2.02 billion francs the SNB made from the charge during 2017. ($1 = 0.9995 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)

