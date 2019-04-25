Swiss National Bank makes $30.1 bln Q1 profit

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reported a first-quarter profit of 30.7 billion Swiss francs ($30.10 billion) on Thursday, highlighting the volatility its massive balance sheet creates for the central bank’s earnings.

Its made a profit on foreign currency positions of 29.3 billion, recorded a valuation gain of 0.9 billion on gold holdings and generated profit on Swiss franc positions of 0.6 billion, it said in a statement.

The result contrasted with a 6.8 billion franc loss in the first quarter of last year.