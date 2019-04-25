Bonds News
April 25, 2019 / 5:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss National Bank makes $30.1 bln Q1 profit

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reported a first-quarter profit of 30.7 billion Swiss francs ($30.10 billion) on Thursday, highlighting the volatility its massive balance sheet creates for the central bank’s earnings.

Its made a profit on foreign currency positions of 29.3 billion, recorded a valuation gain of 0.9 billion on gold holdings and generated profit on Swiss franc positions of 0.6 billion, it said in a statement.

The result contrasted with a 6.8 billion franc loss in the first quarter of last year.

$1 = 1.0200 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Oliver Hirt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below