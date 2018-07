Swiss National Bank posts 11.96 bln Sfr Q2 profit

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reported a 11.96 billion Swiss franc ($12.12 billion) profit during its second quarter as gains from its massive dollar investments outweighed losses on its euro-denominated holdings.

The central bank made a 12.25 billion franc profit from its foreign currency investments, which have ballooned to 775 billion francs, while its gold reserves chalked up a valuation loss of 708 million francs.