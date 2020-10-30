Swiss National Bank posts Q3 profit of 14.3 billion francs

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reported on Friday a profit of 14.3 billion Swiss francs ($15.77 billion) during its third quarter on gains the central bank made from its massive holdings of foreign currency investments.

The SNB made a profit of 12.04 billion francs from its foreign currency positions, which include shares and bonds it bought with Swiss francs to weaken the safe-haven franc currency.

The bank also made a profit of 2 billion francs from the increased value of its gold holdings during the quarter, as the price of the precious metal asset rose.