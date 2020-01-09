UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank expects profit of 49 bln Sfr for 2019

(Adds detail, background.)

ZURICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank expects to post an annual profit of 49 billion Swiss francs ($50.29 billion) for 2019, it said on Thursday, citing big gains from foreign bonds and stocks bought to dampen the value of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The profit, following a loss of 15 billion francs in 2018, means the central bank will pay out 2 billion Swiss francs to the Swiss government and cantons for last year and will hold discussions with the finance ministry on a possible additional distribution for 2019 and 2020.

The SNB made a profit of around 40 billion Swiss francs from its foreign currency positions and a valuation gain of 6.9 billion francs on its gold holdings, according to preliminary figures, it said in a statement.

It proposed a unchanged dividend of 15 franc per share, and will publish its definitive figures on March 2.

Making a profit is not part of the SNB’s mandate, which targets price stability while supporting the overall Swiss economy.

As part of this goal the central bank has been waging a long campaign to reduce the value of the franc, which is sought by investors in times of geopolitical uncertainty but whose strength weighs on the export-reliant economy.

The SNB’s profit reflects valuation gains, dividends and interest payments from the massive cache of stocks and shares it has bought to weaken the franc.

At the end of 2019, the SNB had built up more than 804 billion francs in foreign currency investments, larger the output of the entire economy. ($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill; Editing by Michelle Martin & Kim Coghill)