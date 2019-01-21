Expansive monetary policy still warranted -SNB's Zurbruegg

LANDQUART, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s expansive monetary police remains appropriate, SNB Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Monday.

At an economic forum, he cited heightened political uncertainties, a highly valued Swiss franc in a fragile foreign exchange market, low inflationary pressure and a global environment marked by low interest rates as reasons to keep policy steady.

He was echoing comments last week by SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan, who said that the SNB had to stick to its current expansive policy to block a rise in the safe-haven franc. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)