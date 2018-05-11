Swiss National Bank to keep monetary policy unchanged - paper

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has no intention to change its monetary policy even if the Swiss franc has weakened in recent months, its Vice Chairman told Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.

“The franc is still highly valued. We see no reason to abandon negative interest rates or our readiness to intervene in the forex market,” Fritz Zurbruegg said in an excerpt of the interview available online on Friday.

The SNB is optimistic in the short term, but some risks remain in the medium term, Zurbruegg was quoted as saying.

“At the moment, there is less demand for the Swiss franc. But the situation remains fragile, that can change quickly and the franc could appreciate again,” he said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)