FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 10, 2018 / 3:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada refuses remediation on SNC-Lavalin bribery charges, shares sink

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Wednesday the federal government will not invite the construction firm to negotiate a remediation deal related to bribery and corruption charges against the company in 2015.

The company’s shares slumped about 14 percent to C$44.76 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Canadian police laid corruption charges against SNC three years ago on allegation of bribery at the company’s Libyan operations. A deal with the government could have helped SNC defer prosecution in exchange for fines and cooperation. The scandals first emerged in 2012 and led to the ouster of SNC’s former chief executive, Pierre Duhaime, after the discovery of millions in missing funds.

“The company will continue to operate as it has since the charges were laid in 2015... all the while vigorously defending itself against the charges,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.