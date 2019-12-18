Canada's SNC-Lavalin to plead guilty to fraud charge in Libya corruption case - La Presse

MONTREAL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group will plead guilty to a fraud charge related to projects in Libya after an agreement with prosecutors, La Presse reported on Wednesday, in a case that engulfed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in crisis this year.

The Montreal-based construction and engineering company was accused of bribing Libyan officials to get contracts between 2001 and 2011. Shares in SNC were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange early on Wednesday. (Reporting by Allison Lampert)