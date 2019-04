April 5 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin said on Friday it would sell a 10 percent stake in a company that operates a toll highway in the Greater Toronto Area to the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System for up to C$3.25 billion ($2.43 billion).

The Canadian construction and engineering firm said C$3 billion will be paid when the deal closes within 2 months, while the rest will be paid over a period of 10 years.