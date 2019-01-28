UPDATE 1-Canada's SNC-Lavalin cuts profit forecast on mining, Saudi challenges

(Adds comment on Canada-Saudi Arabia impact, background)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc cut its forecast for full-year 2018 profit on Monday, citing a problem with a project in its mining and metallurgy unit, as well as ongoing trading challenges in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia.

The company said it will take a non-cash after-tax goodwill impairment charge of C$1.24 billion, or C$7.06 per diluted share in the year.

The company now expects earnings to be between C$2.15 to C$2.30 per share in 2018. It had earlier expected earnings of C$3.60 to C$3.85 per share.

“Inter-governmental relations between Canada and Saudi Arabia, together with unpredictable commodity prices and uncertain client investment plans, have led to deterioration in our near-term prospects which we cannot ignore,” Chief Executive Officer Neil Bruce said in a statement.

Over 15 percent of SNC-Lavalin’s global workforce is employed in Saudi Arabia.

Ottawa and Riyadh have been sparring on the international stage over a number of issues, which has strained relations between the two countries.

SNC had said in August its financial performance would take an impact if a long-term embargo was placed on Canadian companies’ operations in the middle-eastern country. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)