SNC-Lavalin expects lower results in 2019, withdraws outlook

July 22 (Reuters) - Construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Monday withdrew its forecast for 2019 and said it expected significantly lower results, as it plans to explore options for its resources unit and exit contracts in which a fixed price is agreed for the execution of a project.

The company also said it would take an additional C$1.9 billion ($1.45 billion) pretax goodwill impairment charge and intangible assets impairment charge related to its oil and gas business. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)