CORRECTED-SNC Lavalin reports loss after C$1.2 bln charge, cuts dividend

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering firm SNC Lavalin reported a quarterly loss on Friday as it took a C$1.2 billion($908.5 million) charge related to its oil and gas business.

The company also lowered its quarterly dividend by 18.7 Canadian cents per share to 10 Canadian cents.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was C$1.6 billion or C$9.11 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of C$52.4 million or 30 Canadian cents per share a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3209 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)