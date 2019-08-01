Company News
August 1, 2019 / 11:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

SNC-Lavalin reports quarterly loss on C$1.7 bln charge

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, as the struggling Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by a C$1.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its resources unit.

The Montreal-based company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of C$2.12 billion ($1.60 billion), or C$12.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of C$83.01 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$2.28 billion from C$2.53 billion. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below