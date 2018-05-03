SNC-Lavalin's quarterly profit falls 13 pct on higher costs

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$78.1 million ($60.7 million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$89.7 million, or 60 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$2.37 billion from C$1.79 billion. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)