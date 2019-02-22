UPDATE 2-SNC-Lavalin takes C$1.2 bln hit, cuts dividend as Saudi prospects worsen

(Compares loss with estimates, adds background on Saudi Arabia, Latam project)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin wrote down C$1.2 billion ($910 million) in oil and gas assets, and said on Friday near-term prospects for the business were worsening in the face of rising trade challenges in Saudi Arabia.

The write-down resulted in a C$1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss for SNC, which has engineering contracts in Saudi Arabia but is caught in the crosshairs of a strained relationship between Ottawa and Riyadh.

Relations between the two countries have been tense as Saudi Arabia froze new trade with Ottawa in August after Canada demanded the immediate release of jailed rights activists.

SNC, which had already cut its 2018 profit outlook twice in the face of trade tensions, lowered its quarterly dividend by 18.7 Canadian cents per share to 10 Canadian cents, as it seeks to save C$131 million in cash annually.

It also reported a C$346 million loss related to a Latin American mining project, which analysts believe is Chilean state-run miner Codelco’s Chuquicamata copper mine.

SNC projected lower annual revenue from its metals and mining business, as it stops bidding on lump-sum projects going forward.

“We expect potential future recoveries to come back as a positive contribution,” Chief Executive Officer Neil Bruce said in a statement.

The Montreal-headquartered company is also at the center of a political crisis that has enveloped Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leading to the recent resignation of one of his key aides and a minister.

The crisis follows allegations that Trudeau’s officials pressured a former minister to allow SNC to escape with a fine and avoid a trial over charges of bribing Libyan officials.

The company said fourth-quarter revenue at its engineering and construction business slumped to C$2.49 billion from C$2.87 billion a year earlier.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, SNC’s net loss attributable to shareholders was C$1.6 billion. It had reported a profit of C$52.4 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of C$1.62 per share. Analysts on average had expected C$1.19 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.