Canada's SNC-Lavalin wins Saudi Aramco contract

April 18 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin said it had signed a deal with Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE to install added facilities for a major gas processing plant in Saudi Arabia.

SNC said it would construct a handling facility and a sour water disposal project at the Wasit gas plant, which is located north of Jubail Industrial City.

SNC, which has been working with Aramco for the past 40 years, did not give out deal details but said it is a “multi-million” dollar transaction.

Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, is expected to go for an initial public offering later this or next year. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)