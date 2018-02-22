SNC-Lavalin posts bigger quarterly profit on Atkins deal

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly profit, helped by its purchase of British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins last year.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$52.4 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.6 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier, when it hadn’t bought Atkins.

Revenue came in at C$2.92 billion, slightly up from the C$2.21 billion it posted last year. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)