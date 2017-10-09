Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen says not in talks about Tankers transaction

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) -
** The chief executive officer of Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen, Niels Stolt-Nielsen, said on Monday there are no current talks regarding a transaction about its subsidiary Stolt Tankers.
** Says: “Now we are ready to do another deal. If that is out there. Another deal meaning acquiring a competitor or merger.”
** Says also ready to do an IPO. “We have positioned ourself to pursue an opportunity quickly.”
** Says has not taken a decision to do an IPO, “but we can”.
** Says it’s an option we are considering.
** Says not in a position where we have to start selling. (Reporting By Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)