Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen says not in talks about Tankers transaction

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) -

** The chief executive officer of Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen, Niels Stolt-Nielsen, said on Monday there are no current talks regarding a transaction about its subsidiary Stolt Tankers.

** Says: “Now we are ready to do another deal. If that is out there. Another deal meaning acquiring a competitor or merger.”

** Says also ready to do an IPO. “We have positioned ourself to pursue an opportunity quickly.”

** Says has not taken a decision to do an IPO, “but we can”.

** Says it’s an option we are considering.

** Says not in a position where we have to start selling. (Reporting By Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)