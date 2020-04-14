Drug maker Sobi sees Q1 earnings jump as pandemic lifts sales

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Swedish rare disease drug maker Sobi reported stronger than expected first-quarter earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred higher demand for some of its pharmaceuticals.

Sobi said in a statement it expected revenues of 4.63 billion Swedish crowns ($464 million) in the quarter and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA)) of 2.17 billion.

In the year-ago quarter, Sobi reported sales of 3.27 billion crowns with an EBITA of 1.51 billion. Analysts at Jefferies said the preliminary results, released while Swedish markets were closed for Easter holiday on Monday, were “significantly higher” than consensus estimates.

Sobi cited strong growth for haemophilia products “reflecting continued patient growth but also advance purchases to secure access to treatment for a longer period than normal”.

The company also said it had seen increased demand for its Kineret drug due to the pandemic during the latter part of the quarter, and noted clinical interest in Kineret for the potential treatment of hyperinflammation related to the disease.

Sobi still said its guidance for sales and EBITA for the full year remained unchanged. The company’s full quarterly results are due on April 29.