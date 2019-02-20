Drugmaker Sobi Q4 core profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) reported quarterly core earnings well above market expecations on Wednesday and forecast continued strong growth in earnings and sales this year.

The Swedish company reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of 916 million Swedish crowns, up from 619 million a year earlier, and above the 831 million seen in a poll of analysts.

The company forecast 2019 EBITA in the range of 5.0-5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($537-569 million), compared with the mean analyst forecast for 5.2 billion.

Sobi forecast sales of 12.5-13.0 billion crowns this year, above the 12.3 billion seen by analysts. ($1 = 9.3142 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)