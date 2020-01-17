Swedish drugmaker Sobi beats profit, revenue forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rare disease drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) has topped its 2019 sales and core profit expectations.

Sobi said late Thursday its earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation, restructuring costs and the impact of its acquisition of Dova Pharmaceuticals totalled 6.2-6.3 billion crowns ($653.4-663.9 million), beating the adjusted EBITA of 5.3-5.5 billion it forecast in October.

Revenue of 14.15-14.25 billion beat a forecast of 13-13.5 billion.

It said the improvement was partly due to significantly higher sales of Synagis, its respiratory syncytical virus (RSV) disease drug.