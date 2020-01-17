UPDATE 1-Swedish drugmaker Sobi beats profit, revenue forecasts

(Adds recent share performance)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rare disease drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) has topped its 2019 sales and core profit expectations.

Sobi said late Thursday its earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation, restructuring costs and the impact of its acquisition of Dova Pharmaceuticals totalled 6.2-6.3 billion crowns ($653.4-663.9 million), beating the adjusted EBITA of 5.3-5.5 billion it forecast in October.

Revenue of 14.15-14.25 billion beat a forecast of 13-13.5 billion.

It said the better than expected development was partly due to significantly higher sales of Synagis, a medicine used to help prevent serious lung disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.

Sobi shares have been very strong recently, rising 13% during the past two trading days, but they are still down 23% over the past year.

The company will release its final full-year results on February 13.