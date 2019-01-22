SoCal Edison countersues state, county agencies over Montecito mudslides

Southern California Edison has sued Santa Barbara County, California and several state and local agencies alleging that they are partially liable for damages from last year’s mudslides in Montecito that killed more than 20 people and destroyed dozens of homes.

Filed on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the lawsuit said the defendants exacerbated problems by not keeping bridges, flood channels and building codes up to standard. In addition to the county, the lawsuit named the county’s flood control district, the city of Santa Barbara, the California Department of Transportation, and Montecito’s water district as defendants.

