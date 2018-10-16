FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 16, 2018 / 11:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

L.A. firefighters sue SoCalGas over massive 2015-2016 gas leak

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dozens of Los Angeles firefighters who responded to a massive gas leak in 2015 and 2016 at a Southern California Gas Company storage facility have filed suit against the company, saying it exposed them to toxic gases while assuring them that they were not in danger.

Filed on Monday in state court in Los Angeles County, the lawsuit accuses SoCalGas and its parent Sempra Energy of negligence, fraudulent concealment and nearly a dozen related common law violations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PDsKNM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.