L.A. firefighters sue SoCalGas over massive 2015-2016 gas leak

Dozens of Los Angeles firefighters who responded to a massive gas leak in 2015 and 2016 at a Southern California Gas Company storage facility have filed suit against the company, saying it exposed them to toxic gases while assuring them that they were not in danger.

Filed on Monday in state court in Los Angeles County, the lawsuit accuses SoCalGas and its parent Sempra Energy of negligence, fraudulent concealment and nearly a dozen related common law violations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PDsKNM