Maradona's death a 'devastating blow' for Naples, says his old club Napoli

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Nigeria vs Argentina - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 26, 2018 Diego Maradona in the stands before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - Italian soccer club Napoli said on Wednesday the death of its former star Diego Armando Maradona was a “devastating blow” for both the city and the club.

“We are in mourning,” said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. “We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock.”

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Jon Boyle

