Maradona's death a 'devastating blow' for Naples, says his old club Napoli

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Argentine soccer great Diego Armando Maradona kicks the ball during a charity soccer match called "Derby of the Heart" at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - Italian soccer club Napoli said on Wednesday the death of its former star Diego Armando Maradona was a “devastating blow” for both the city and the club.

“We are in mourning,” said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. “We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock.”

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Jon Boyle

