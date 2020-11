FILE PHOTO: Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe (C) pose with football legends Pele (R) and Diego Maradona during an advertising soccer event on the eve of the opening of the UEFA 2016 European Championship in Paris, France, June 9, 2016 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé mourned the death of Argentine great Diego Maradona on Wednesday, following confirmation he had died of a heart attack earlier in the day.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.