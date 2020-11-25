Factbox: Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer great Maradona

(Reuters) - Argentine football great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, aged 60, after suffering a heart attack.

FILE PHOTO: Football - Germany v Argentina FIFA World Cup Quarter Final - South Africa 2010 - Green Point Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - 3/7/10. Argentina coach Diego Maradona Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason Cairnduff /File Photo

Following are some reactions to his death:

ARGENTINA AND BARCELONA CAPTAIN LIONEL MESSI, ON INSTAGRAM

“A very sad day for all Argentinians and for football. He has left us but he isn’t going anywhere because Diego is eternal. I’ll remember the lovely moments I experienced with him and I send my condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”

ITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991

“Everyone is waiting for our words but what words could we possibly use for a pain such as this that we are going through? Now is the moment for tears. Then there will be the moment for words.

“We are in mourning. We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock. A devastating blow for both city and club. Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego.”

BRAZIL FOOTBALL GREAT PELE, IN A STATEMENT TO REUTERS

“Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven.”

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER, ON TWITTER

“By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO, ON FIFA.COM

“Today is an unbelievably sad day. Our Diego left us. Our hearts – of all of us who loved him for how he was, and for what he represented – have stopped beating for a moment. Our silence, our tears, our pain is the only thing we are feeling deep inside us at this time.

“What Diego has done for football, for making all of us fall in love with this beautiful game, is unique. Diego deserves our eternal gratitude for that, for having amazed us with his incredible talent and yes, for having been so unique: for having been Diego Armando Maradona, a legend, a hero, and... a man.”

FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER ROMARIO

“His time on earth brought a lot of happiness to his country and seduced us all. I’ll never forget all the laughs we had. He was never an adversary for me.”

LIVERPOOL COACH JUERGEN KLOPP

“I’m 53 years old, my entire life, he was a part of it. Diego was a sensational guy. Maradona had some struggles. I will miss both.”

MANCHESTER CITY COACH PEP GUARDIOLA

“There was a banner in Argentina that said: ‘No matter what you have done with your life Diego, what matters is what you have done for our lives.’

“He gave a lot of joy and he made football better. What he did for Napoli and for Argentina in 1986 was something unbelievable. On the pitch he was unique. A once in a generation.”

ARGENTINA’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, ON TWITTER

“Argentina’s football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”

PORTUGAL AND JUVENTUS FORWARD CRISTIANO RONALDO, ON INSTAGRAM

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best of our times. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too early but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace. You will never be forgotten.”

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ, ON TWITTER

“You took us to the highest point in the world, and made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for being you, Diego, we will miss you for the rest of our lives.”

FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA EVO MORALES

“With pain in my soul I have learned of the death of my brother, Diego Armando Maradona. A person who understood and fought for humble people. The best player in the world.”

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH

“Farewell to an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP.”