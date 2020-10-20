Australia coach Arnold ponders job offers - agent

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter-Final - United Arab Emirates v Australia - Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates - January 25, 2019 Australia coach Graham Arnold before the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Graham Arnold has received two offers to walk away from his job as coach of the Australia national team, his agent has told local media.

Arnold took over as Socceroos coach after the 2018 World Cup having led both Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC to A-League titles during a successful career in club management.

“There have been two offers that Graham has received but we are not in a position to comment on them now,” his agent Tony Rallis told The Age.

The newspaper reported that one of the offers was from six-times South Korean champions FC Seoul and that Arnold would need to make a decision as early as Wednesday.

Australia have not played for almost a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential international friendlies against the United States and England before the end of the year have yet to be confirmed.

Arnold, 57, is also responsible for the under-23 team and would have overseen their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics had the Games not been postponed for a year because of the global health crisis.

Dutchman Bert van Marwijk led the Socceroos at the last World Cup finals after his predecessor Ange Postecoglou quit in late 2017 to take over at Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos.