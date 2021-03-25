Belgium's Club Bruges postpones stock market listing

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - Belgian soccer club Bruges (Club Brugge NV) has postponeed its planned stock market flotation, citing current market conditions, the club’s website said on Thursday.

The national champions were to have listed on Euronext Brussels at the end of March in an initial public offering valuing the club at up to 258 million euros ($304.5 million), although it was not raising new money.

“We have chosen to postpone Club’s flotation given the current market conditions. Of course we think this is a shame, but we look to the future with an open mind,” chairman Bart Verhaeghe said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8473 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss)