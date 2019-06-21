Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 21, 2019 / 4:53 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Soccer-Lyon's Owusu signs for Gent in 1 million euros deal

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyon men’s team midfielder Elisha Owusu has joined Belgian side Gent in a 1 million euros ($1.13 million) deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, was on loan at Ligue 2 (second-tier) side Sochaux last season and made 33 league appearances for the Montbeliard-based club.

“Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Elisha Owusu, trained at OL, to KAA Gent for 1 million euros plus an earn-out of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer,” the club said in a statement.

Gent finished fifth in the Belgian First Division last season.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru

