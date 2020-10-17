Al Ahly win to edge closer to African Champions League final

CASABLANCA (Reuters) - Al Ahly took a step towards securing a place in a record-extending 13th African Champions League final after the Egyptian side beat Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final on Saturday.

A defensive slip inside the first five miuntes allowed Magdy Kafsha to run away and score a quick opener for the Cairo club, who have won the title a record eight times. Ali Maaloul doubled the score after the hour mark from the penalty spot.

Wydad, who were Champions League runners-up last season, were awarded a penalty of their own three minutes before halftime but Badie Aouk’s effort was well saved by Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy.

Ahly host the second leg in Alexandria on Friday.

The first leg of the other semi-final is also being played in Casablanca on Sunday between newly crowned Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca and Zamalek of Egypt.