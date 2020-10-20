New Pyramids book place in African Confederation Cup final

RABAT (Reuters) - Egyptian club Pyramids, formed 12 years ago, booked their first appearance in a continental cup final as they beat Horoya of Guinea 2-0 in their African Confederation Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

They will play Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane in Sunday’s showpiece match at the end of the mini-tournament at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium to complete the competition delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibrahim Hassan and Abdellah Said scored within a minute of each other to break the deadlock after 74 minutes and set the Egyptians on their way to the final.

They had earlier been awarded a penalty but it was overruled after a VAR check.

A late consolation for Horoya from Alseny Camara was also ruled out by VAR, for offside, after initially being awarded by the referee.

Pyramids only won promotion to the top flight in Egypt six years ago but have flourished after Saudi investment allowed them to buy top players.

Berkane earned their place by beating compatriots Hassania Agadir 2-1 in Monday’s first semi-final.