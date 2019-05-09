Hot Stocks
May 9, 2019

Soccer-Ajax's shares slump after Champions League defeat to Tottenham

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Ajax’s shares slumped on Thursday following the shock last-minute defeat of the Dutch soccer club by Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League semi-final.

Ajax shares were down 19.8 percent at 18.85 euros in early session trading, although the stock remains up by around 30 percent so far in 2019.

Brazilian Lucas Moura scored a last-gasp winner late on Wednesday to complete his hat-trick, and seal a 3-2 win to send London’s Tottenham Hotspur past Ajax and into the Champions League final on away goals. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Gareth Jones)

